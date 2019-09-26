Sports Direct International’s (SPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sports Direct International from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of LON SPD opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.58) on Monday. Sports Direct International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

