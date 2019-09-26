Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

