Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAVE. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

SAVE stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,128 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,824,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

