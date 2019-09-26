Spiking Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Spiking has a market cap of $409,516.00 and approximately $141,438.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

