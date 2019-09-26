SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)
SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.
