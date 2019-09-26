SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.41, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

