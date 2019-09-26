S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,516,000. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 602,578 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.00. 922,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

