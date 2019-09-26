S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $254.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

