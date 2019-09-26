S&P Equity Research Downgrades Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Market Perform

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at S&P Equity Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

BX stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,576,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

