Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.30

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.30 and traded as high as $37.15. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 1,914 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 667.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

