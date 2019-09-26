Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,648 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,412. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

