Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XPL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 53,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,883. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.