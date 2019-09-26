Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.00, 511,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 388,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOHU. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $457.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Sohu.com by 53.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sohu.com by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.