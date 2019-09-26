Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 39,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

