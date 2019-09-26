Smith Moore & CO. Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 975,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,357. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

