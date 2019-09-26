Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 493 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,617,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 819,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,250,000 after buying an additional 513,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,947,000 after purchasing an additional 920,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,804,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,549,000 after acquiring an additional 957,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 457,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,638. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

