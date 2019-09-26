Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.79. 22,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,931. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.