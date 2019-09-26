Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $204.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.