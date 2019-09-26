Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $194.57. 339,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day moving average is $197.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

