SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

