Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,584 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,733,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,410 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 3,792,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,704,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

