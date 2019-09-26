Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,957. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

