Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.68. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 948,930 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Sims Metal Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

