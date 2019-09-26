Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.19. 42,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.04. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.35.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2801451 EPS for the current year.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.