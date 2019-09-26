Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.19. 42,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.04. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.35.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2801451 EPS for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
