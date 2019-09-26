SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Cap of $691,544.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $691,544.00 and $18,376.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,988.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.02022047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02658928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00668864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00707116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00057700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00433814 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,872,413 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.