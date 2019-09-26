SHPING (SHPING) Trading 40% Lower This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. SHPING has a total market cap of $81,499.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,164,716 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

