Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Rises By 35.1%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 306,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 135,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 85,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,342. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.00. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

