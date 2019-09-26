Short Interest in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Drops By 33.5%

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 558,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 108.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 578,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 37.6% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 244.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 210,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

