Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Grows By 80.6%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,680. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

