Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Increases By 100.0%

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PNBK traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNBK. ValuEngine upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

