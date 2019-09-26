Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Rises By 75.0%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other Medallia news, Director Douglas M. Leone bought 399,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,331.80. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,696. Medallia has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

