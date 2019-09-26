Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Increases By 93.3%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days. Approximately 30.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 13,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,560. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $95.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 109.42% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

