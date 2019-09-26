Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Increases By 34.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.60. 80,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $127.95 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 394,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.