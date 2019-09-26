Short Interest in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 218.2%

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William Gray Stream bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,564.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 24,376 shares of company stock worth $243,202 over the last 90 days.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

