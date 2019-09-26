Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expands By 620.5%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 620.5% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff bought 62,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, bought 312,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 107,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

