Short Interest in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Drops By 26.8%

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $2,841,151.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLK. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 4,720.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,838,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 85.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,210 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the second quarter worth about $21,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 135.1% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Carbon Black and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Carbon Black stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,841. Carbon Black has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

