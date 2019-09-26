Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Decreases By 70.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ ARDS remained flat at $$6.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

