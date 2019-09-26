Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02), with a volume of 7197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Specifically, insider Phil Higgins bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600,000 ($11,237,423.23).

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shearwater Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.