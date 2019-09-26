Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Serinus Energy PLC (LON:SENX)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), 2,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

