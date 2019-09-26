Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $59,317.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

