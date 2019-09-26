Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,651.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $105,651.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

