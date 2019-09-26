Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,581.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $761,234.00 and $4,581.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00190780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.01031045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00088892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

