Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Senmiao Technology makes up about 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 52.55%.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.
