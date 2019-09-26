Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 204,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 127.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 555,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $38,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 60.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,209 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

