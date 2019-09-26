Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.
NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 204,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $58.65.
In other news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 127.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 555,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $38,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 60.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,209 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
