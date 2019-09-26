Seele Market Cap Reaches $23.25 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. Seele has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.05467499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015160 BTC.

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,055,692 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, HADAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

