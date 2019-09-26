Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604. The company has a market cap of $88.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

