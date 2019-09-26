Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,405.74

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,405.74 and traded as low as $1,270.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $1,278.50, with a volume of 5,268 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.62. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £6,735 ($8,800.47).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

