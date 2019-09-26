Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after buying an additional 2,424,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,978,000 after purchasing an additional 797,630 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

