Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 533,881 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533,881 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.00% of MasTec worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 75,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.3% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.