Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 206,831 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206,831 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Graco worth $36,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,790. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

