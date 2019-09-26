Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Solar by 35.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 2,814.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,666,000 after buying an additional 422,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 713,838 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 149,044 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,122,700 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

